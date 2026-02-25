In the News: Virgil Wiebe on Immigration Cases

Virgil Wiebe, a professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, spoke to Vineeta Sawkar on WCCO Radio about the status of Minnesota immigration cases. After federal officials announced a drawdown of agents in Minnesota, Wiebe provided an update on how the St. Thomas law clinic experiences immigration court cases in the state.

From the conversation:

Wiebe: There is still a lot of fear and uncertainty. There does seem to be a reduction of action according to iceout.org. Over the past two weeks there does seems to have been a reduction of reports, although there are still reports. Seems like tactics have changed from heavily armed folks looking like soldiers to more deceptive enforcement, more targeted enforcement.

Sawkar: When you look at some of these cases, they were just going through the legal process. Is that still possible to go through?