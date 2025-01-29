In the News: Virgil Wiebe on Legal Hurdles Facing Birthright Citizenship Executive Order and Planned Mass Deportations

Virgil Wiebe, professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, recently joined WCCO Radio to discuss the Trump administration’s planned mass deportations and the potential legal hurdles that would need to be overcome to implement such a plan.

“The Supreme Court jurisprudence on this is quite clear. Basically the only people who are not included in (birthright citizenship) are children of diplomats in the United States and children of people of a country that has invaded the United States. ...”

“It’s worth noting that entries at the border – at ports of entry as well as not – have been going down quite dramatically. Also, it’s important to know that the American people are not 100% in favor of mass deportations. A recent Wall Street Journal poll showed that 70% of Americans are not in favor of deporting people who have been living here for some time and have played by the rules. ...”