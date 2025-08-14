In the News: WCCO-TV Features Machining and CNC Optimization Training

Derek James, WCCO-TV anchor, recently visited the University of St. Thomas School of Engineering to learn more about the new, no-cost training program to help manufacturing professionals, engineers, and students upskill and gain valuable insights into using computer simulations to optimize CNC machining.

From the story:

Inside a machine shop on the University of St. Thomas campus, rotating drill bits are cut into a block of metal as coolant is applied.

The precise work of a CNC machine reduces the need for manual labor in manufacturing.

But it also increases the demand for skilled workers who can program, run and maintain the automated systems.

The university’s School of Engineering is partnering with the Air Force Research Laboratory and Minneapolis-based software company Third Wave Systems to launch a training program.