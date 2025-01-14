In the News: Yohuru Williams on National Discussion Around DEI Initiatives

Yohuru Williams, founding director of the Racial Justice Initiative at the University of St. Thomas, recently joined WCCO Radio to discuss the future of DEI initiatives under a new administration in Washington, D.C.

“The reality is that right now what we’re seeing nationally is a lot of discussion around companies retreating from diversity, equity and inclusion work. And at the same time, as Costco demonstrates, there are companies doubling down on that work or maintaining their commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.”