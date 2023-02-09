In the News: Yohuru Williams on the Day of Learning and Professional Development for NYC Educators

Dr. Yohuru Williams, professor of history and founding director of the Racial Justice Initiative at the University of St. Thomas, worked with New American History and the Social Studies team from the New York City Department of Education in a daylong event of professional development.

From the story:

“Last Monday, over 30 New York City educators visited the Retro Report newsroom for a day of professional development and learning about the intersection of housing, segregation, and injustice over several periods in United States history.