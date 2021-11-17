Introducing the Winning Fight Song Contest Lyrics

St. Thomas is one step closer to having a new fight song. The university’s general counsel and secretary, Sara Gross Methner, won the lyrics contest with the following entry:

Let’s go, Tommies!

Roll, Toms, roll!

Ever forward towards our goal

Pressing further, faster, higher – purple passion fuels our fire

Roll, Toms, roll!

We won’t give up and won’t give in

Gray and purple play to win

For dignity, respect and pride

Tommie spirit unified

Roll Toms!

“In high school I was a cheerleader and a member of the marching band and pep band, and I remember our fight song music and cheer routine, but not the lyrics! I decided to see if I could come up with lyrics for the St. Thomas fight song that would be energizing, inspiring, unifying and memorable,” Gross Methner said. “Our university convictions and Archbishop Ireland’s ‘ever press forward’ quote have always resonated strongly with me, so that’s where I started. I am thrilled and honored that my lyrics were selected.

"I lived across the street from St. Thomas for the first part of my childhood and often played on campus, so there’s a part of me that’s always been tied to St. Thomas even though I’m not an alumna. This deepens the tie in a way that’s very meaningful to me. I can’t wait for the words to be set to music and see what the end product is. I hope it will bring Tommies together for a long time to come.”

For winning the lyrics contest, Gross Methner received $1,000 as well as a $500 gift card to the Tommie Shop.

“With more than 30 entries, there was tremendous enthusiasm for the lyrics contest,” said judging committee member Mark Vangsgard, St. Thomas’ vice president for business affairs and chief financial officer. “The committee of faculty, staff, alumni and students undertook a thorough review of the entries and received some helpful suggestions from two of our music theory classes. We look forward to the same amount of enthusiasm for the music contest.”

Music contest entries due Jan. 7

General concepts of the music submissions:

Use the lyrics above as written. While not recommended, if your music would flow better with a slightly different word or phrase, please note any changes to the lyrics in your submission.

It should sound like a fight song/rouser, not an anthem/alma mater.

Minimum requirements are a melody with a chord structure. However, adding full harmonization and rhythmic accompaniment/orchestration would be great.

Notation of the music is preferred; however, we would accept audio renditions or both.

The music phase of the fight song contest is open from now until Jan. 7. The winner will receive $1,000 and a $500 gift card to the Tommie Shop. Submissions should be sent to fightsongcontest@stthomas.edu … Good luck!

Music contest guidelines:

The music should be creative and high energy with an inspiring and positive rhythm to capture the energy and excitement of St. Thomas.

All submitted work must be original and must not include, be based on, or derived from any copyrighted music or lyrics.

All entries must be submitted by email to fightsongcontest@stthomas.edu. We want to hear from you!

Winners will be notified by the judges and the fight song will be publicly performed for the first time at a men’s and women’s basketball games in January/February 2022.

Most importantly … Have fun with it! Let's see what you’ve got!

Terms and conditions:

By submitting an entry to the contest:

You agree to submit no more than three lyrics and three music pieces for the contest;

You agree that each song submitted for the fight song contest is your original work and does not infringe upon the intellectual property or other rights of any person or entity;

You agree that if your submitted fight song lyrics or music is selected as the winner, you will relinquish all claims, rights, interests and benefits related to the display, modification, reproduction, publication, distribution, use, and other exploitations of the fight song and that St. Thomas may copyright the fight song;

You agree that St. Thomas holds all right, title and interest to the submitted fight song, including its lyrics and music, and that St. Thomas or music contestants may alter or change the lyrics or music at any time;

You agree that St. Thomas shall use the song for promotional, marketing, advertising and/or educational purposes and has the right to the fight song and may choose when to use it or not to use it at all;

You agree that you have read and agree to be bound by these terms and conditions and the fight song contest rules (see above); and

You agree that your failure to comply with these terms and conditions and the fight song contest rules will result in the disqualification of your submitted song(s).