Janine Sanders Jones, PhD, Named Opus Associate Dean for Faculty Scholarship, Teaching and Service Excellence

Janine Sanders Jones, PhD, is currently the associate dean of academics for Dougherty Family College (DFC) and an associate professor in operations and supply chain management at the Opus College of Business at the University of St. Thomas. She will become the associate dean for faculty scholarship, teaching and service excellence at the Opus College.

Liam James Doyle / University of St. Thomas

In her role at DFC, Sanders Jones leads the overall course and curriculum planning and development, assessment and accreditation for the college. She is also responsible for the hiring, development and evaluation of faculty.

Sanders Jones’ current research focuses on how identity influences service expectations in minority-owned businesses. Prior to this, her research explored the relationship between quality management and organizational culture in various business settings. Her work has been published in Decision Sciences Journal, Journal of World Business, Journal of Marketing Management, and other journals. She has also been featured as a speaker for Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal, Minnesota Public Radio, Theater of Public Policy and other local organizations and media outlets.