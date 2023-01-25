Law Professor Teresa Collett Honored by Archdiocese

Law Professor Teresa Collett received a John Paul II Champion for Life Award in the Adult Pro-Life Professional category from the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis. The annual awards program recognizes individuals who “love, respect and promote life.” Collett was presented with her award by Archbishop Bernard Hebda during a Mass on Jan. 22 at the Cathedral of St. Paul.

“This is a most well-deserved honor for Professor Collett,” said Father Christopher Collins, vice president for mission at the University of St. Thomas, who attended the Mass. “I am so pleased she has been recognized by the local church for her tireless advocacy for life. She has also been a great blessing and inspiration, no doubt, for countless students at the St. Thomas School of Law.”

Collett is a professor of law and serves as director of the Prolife Center. She specializes in the subjects of marriage, religion and bioethics in her research.

Collett has published numerous legal articles and is the co-author of a law casebook on professional responsibility and co-editor of a collection of essays exploring “catholic” and “Catholic” perspectives on American law. She is an elected member of the American Law Institute and has testified before committees of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, as well as before legislative committees in several states.

In 2009, Pope Benedict XVI appointed Collett to a five-year term on the Pontifical Council for the Family. Her appointment was renewed by His Holiness Pope Francis until 2016 when the responsibilities of the Council were assumed by the Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life. In 2013, she served as a delegate to the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD) for the Mission of the Holy See to the U.N.