Leading to HEAL: Where Service Meets Healthcare

For Haley Moore ’26, a biology major and pre-med student at the University of St. Thomas, advancing the common good doesn’t wait for a medical degree. As a student leader for the HEAL (Health, Advocacy, Education, and Lifestyle) Volunteer Program through the Center for the Common Good, Moore coordinates American Red Cross blood drives on campus and also connects students with meaningful opportunities to give back while gaining valuable exposure to public health and healthcare-related fields.

“I was lucky enough to stumble upon the job posting for the HEAL student director over J-term of my sophomore year, and it immediately stood out to me,” Moore said. “It was yet another way that I could contribute to the healthcare system and assist others, while also encouraging my fellow students to play an active role in their communities.”

Her work, from curating flexible opportunities, assisting with applications, and coordinating transportation, has allowed students to engage in purposeful and relevant volunteer opportunities across the Twin Cities. Additionally, her awareness of the importance of blood drives, along with her wit and charisma, has led to an increase in donations on campus and given her valuable experience toward her major while supporting the life-saving efforts of the American Red Cross.

In reflecting on her work with campus blood drives in combination with her regular service at a local hospital, Moore shares that “being able to see the process from start to finish – how many people need it, and how something so simple can make such an immeasurable difference in someone’s life – really shows how important it is to contribute to the efforts of the Red Cross.”

Having seen both patients and family members rely on donated blood, Moore understands the lifesaving significance of blood donation.

“My paternal grandfather has struggled with numerous severe health issues for almost a decade. During this time, among other treatments, he has received multiple blood transfusions,” she said. “Without these transfusions, my grandfather would likely not be with us today. I'm immensely grateful that the selfless donation of others has given us more time with him. Giving back to others through my own donations is the least I can do to say, 'thank you'.”

Moore said she feels a career in medicine has been her purpose since she was a kid.

“Like many people, I was raised with the values of loving and helping others whenever possible,” she said. “I feel medicine allows me to combine these values with my fascination of science. I'm excited by not only the biology of the human body, but also the unique stories behind each patient that comes in contact with healthcare personnel. It is the combination of science and service that makes me feel that medicine is the perfect career path for me.”

For pre-med students, balancing meaningful volunteer work with rigorous coursework builds both professional skills while contributing to the betterment of the community as they prepare for their future health care careers. However, regardless of one’s major, she emphasizes that giving back doesn’t need to wait until graduation. Instead, university students have the opportunity to make a difference from day one.

“It’s been really impactful to do something that’s helpful and connected to my field before actually going into medicine,” Moore said.

Seeing the campus community come together has been one of the most motivating aspects of coordinating blood drives. Moore notes that the number of participants, and the many returning donors, highlights a shared commitment to the common good.