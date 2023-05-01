Mark Narayan Named Assistant Dean of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Opus College

For almost two decades, Mark Narayan has been a noteworthy advocate and leader for diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB). He will become the assistant dean of diversity, equity and inclusion at the University of St. Thomas’ Opus College of Business.

Mark Narayan poses in front of the Arches.

Serving as an executive practitioner for DEIB efforts across business, nonprofits and education, Narayan helps organizations integrate DEIB efforts and cultural transformation into an organizational framework.

He serves as the executive director of Mark Narayan Consulting, a DEIB consulting firm focused on developing and integrating DEIB strategic plans. Most recently, he was consulting with the Center of Victims of Torture as the interim global chief diversity, equity, and inclusion officer. Prior to his current role, Narayan served eight years at St. Thomas in the undergraduate admission office and was the recipient of the Diversity Leadership Staff Award in 2009.