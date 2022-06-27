Meet the 18 New Priests From The Saint Paul Seminary’s 2022 Ordination Class

The Saint Paul Seminary is sending 18 men into the Catholic priesthood this year.

The seminary’s Class of 2022 includes eight different dioceses from around the Upper Midwest. Here’s a bit more about each new priest. (Priests listed are pictured left to right.)

Father Michael Selenski

Hometown: Coon Rapids, Minnesota

Home parish: Church of St. Paul

Parents: Jim and Elizabeth Selenski

Siblings: Three brothers

Education: Bachelor’s degree in business entrepreneurship, minors in philosophy and Catholic studies from University of St. Thomas; Master of Divinity from The Saint Paul Seminary

School of Divinity

Father John Utecht

Hometown: Hastings, Minnesota

Home parish: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Parents: Joseph and Margaret Utecht

Siblings: Three sisters, one brother

Education: Bachelor’s degree in philosophy and Catholic studies from University of St. Thomas; Master of Divinity from The Saint Paul Seminary School of Divinity

Father Connor McGinnis

Hometown: Lakeville, Minnesota

Home parish: All Saints

Parents: Karl Zgoda and Sharon McGinnis

Siblings: One brother

Education: Bachelor’s degree in philosophy and Catholic studies from University of St. Thomas; Master of Divinity and Master of Arts in theology from The Saint Paul Seminary School of Divinity

Father Joseph Nguyen

Hometown: Savage, Minnesota

Home parish: St. Joseph Hien

Parents: Huế and Lang Nguyen

Siblings: Two sisters, one brother

Education: Bachelor’s degree in philosophy and Catholic studies, minor in Renaissance from University of St. Thomas; Master of Divinity from The Saint Paul Seminary School of Divinity

Father Nick Haiar

Hometown: Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Home parish: Holy Spirit

Parents: Alan Haiar and Donna Groon

Siblings: Two stepbrothers, one sister

Education: Bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of South Dakota; Master of Divinity from The Saint Paul Seminary School of Divinity

Father Zachary Schaefbauer

Hometown: Aberdeen, South Dakota

Home parish: Sacred Heart

Parents: BJ and Brandei Schaefbauer

Siblings: Three brothers

Education: Bachelor’s degree in philosophy, minor in Catholic studies from University of St. Thomas; bachelor’s degree in sacred theology from the Angelicum (Rome)

Father Mitchell McLaughlin

Hometown: Bettendorf, Iowa

Home parish: The Cathedral of St. Joseph

Parents: Patrick and Melinda McLaughlin

Siblings: Two brothers

Education: Bachelor’s degree in philosophy and Catholic studies from University of St. Thomas; Master of Divinity from The Saint Paul Seminary School of Divinity

Father Ben Snyder

Hometown: Richland, Iowa

Home parish: St. James

Parents: James and Michelle Snyder

Siblings: Three sisters, one brother

Education: Bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Conception Seminary College; Master of Divinity from The Saint Paul Seminary School of Divinity

Father Dale Mallory

Hometown: Knoxville, Iowa

Home parish: St. Anthony

Parents: Dale and Lori Mallory

Siblings: One brother

Education: Bachelor of Arts in anthropology from the University of Iowa; Master of Divinity from The Saint Paul Seminary School of Divinity

Father Robert Foertsch

Hometown: Wyndmere, North Dakota

Home parish: St. John the Baptist

Parents: Dennis and Dennise Foertsch

Siblings: Two brothers, two sisters

Education: Bachelor of Science in computer science from North Dakota State University; Master of Divinity from The Saint Paul Seminary School of Divinity

Father Joseph Littlefield

Hometown: Hatton, North Dakota

Home parish: Our Lady of Peace

Parents: Mike and Peggy Littlefield

Siblings: Two brothers, one sister

Education: Bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Sacred Heart Major Seminary; Master of Divinity from The Saint Paul Seminary School of Divinity

Father Joshua Bot

Hometown: Minneota, Minnesota

Home parish: St. Edward

Parents: Bruce and Juanita Bot

Siblings: Two brothers, two sisters

Education: Bachelor’s degree in philosophy and Catholic studies from the University of St. Thomas; Master of Divinity from The Saint Paul Seminary School of Divinity

Father Nathan Hansen

Hometown: Dassel, Minnesota

Home parish: St. John the Baptist

Parents: Deacon John and Ruth Ann Hansen

Siblings: Two brothers

Education: Bachelor’s degree in philosophy and Catholic studies from the University of St. Thomas; Master of Divinity from The Saint Paul Seminary School of Divinity

Father Tanner Thooft

Hometown: Minneota, Minnesota

Home parish: St. Edward

Parents: Scott and Deb Thooft

Siblings: Two sisters, one brother

Education: Bachelor’s degree in philosophy and Catholic studies from the University of St. Thomas; Master of Divinity from The Saint Paul Seminary School of Divinity

Father Nathan Pacer

Hometown: Batavia, Illinois

Home parish: Holy Cross

Parents: Mike and Lori Pacer

Siblings: Two brothers

Education: Bachelor of Arts in literature, Ave Maria University; Master of Divinity and Master of Arts in theology from The Saint Paul Seminary School of Divinity

Father Rodrigo Mayorga

Hometown: Osceola, Iowa

Home parish: St. Bernard

Siblings: Three brothers, one sister

Education: Philosophy, Catholic University Lumen Gentium (Mexico City); Master of Divinity from The Saint Paul Seminary School of Divinity

Father Nicholas Smith

Hometown: Des Moines, Iowa

Home parish: St. Augustine

Parents: Patrick and Sue Smith

Siblings: Four sisters, two brothers

Education: Bachelor’s degree in philosophy and Catholic studies from University of St. Thomas;

Master of Divinity and Master of Arts in theology from The Saint Paul Seminary School of Divinity

Father Scott Padrnos