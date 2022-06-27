Video Faith and Mission

Meet the 18 New Priests From The Saint Paul Seminary’s 2022 Ordination Class

Posted on By Hazel Jordan

The Saint Paul Seminary is sending 18 men into the Catholic priesthood this year.

The seminary’s Class of 2022 includes eight different dioceses from around the Upper Midwest. Here’s a bit more about each new priest. (Priests listed are pictured left to right.)

Father Michael Selenski

Hometown: Coon Rapids, Minnesota
Home parish: Church of St. Paul
Parents: Jim and Elizabeth Selenski
Siblings: Three brothers
Education: Bachelor’s degree in business entrepreneurship, minors in philosophy and Catholic studies from University of St. Thomas; Master of Divinity from The Saint Paul Seminary
School of Divinity

Father John Utecht

Hometown: Hastings, Minnesota
Home parish: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Parents: Joseph and Margaret Utecht
Siblings: Three sisters, one brother
Education: Bachelor’s degree in philosophy and Catholic studies from University of St. Thomas; Master of Divinity from The Saint Paul Seminary School of Divinity

Father Connor McGinnis

Hometown: Lakeville, Minnesota
Home parish: All Saints
Parents: Karl Zgoda and Sharon McGinnis
Siblings: One brother
Education: Bachelor’s degree in philosophy and Catholic studies from University of St. Thomas; Master of Divinity and Master of Arts in theology from The Saint Paul Seminary School of Divinity

Father Joseph Nguyen

Hometown: Savage, Minnesota
Home parish: St. Joseph Hien
Parents: Huế and Lang Nguyen
Siblings: Two sisters, one brother
Education: Bachelor’s degree in philosophy and Catholic studies, minor in Renaissance from University of St. Thomas; Master of Divinity from The Saint Paul Seminary School of Divinity

Father Nick Haiar

Hometown: Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Home parish: Holy Spirit
Parents: Alan Haiar and Donna Groon
Siblings: Two stepbrothers, one sister
Education: Bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of South Dakota; Master of Divinity from The Saint Paul Seminary School of Divinity

Father Zachary Schaefbauer

Hometown: Aberdeen, South Dakota
Home parish: Sacred Heart
Parents: BJ and Brandei Schaefbauer
Siblings: Three brothers
Education: Bachelor’s degree in philosophy, minor in Catholic studies from University of St. Thomas; bachelor’s degree in sacred theology from the Angelicum (Rome)

Father Mitchell McLaughlin

Hometown: Bettendorf, Iowa
Home parish: The Cathedral of St. Joseph
Parents: Patrick and Melinda McLaughlin
Siblings: Two brothers
Education: Bachelor’s degree in philosophy and Catholic studies from University of St. Thomas; Master of Divinity from The Saint Paul Seminary School of Divinity

Father Ben Snyder

Hometown: Richland, Iowa
Home parish: St. James
Parents: James and Michelle Snyder
Siblings: Three sisters, one brother
Education: Bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Conception Seminary College; Master of Divinity from The Saint Paul Seminary School of Divinity

Father Dale Mallory

Hometown: Knoxville, Iowa
Home parish: St. Anthony
Parents: Dale and Lori Mallory
Siblings: One brother
Education: Bachelor of Arts in anthropology from the University of Iowa; Master of Divinity from The Saint Paul Seminary School of Divinity

Father Robert Foertsch

Hometown: Wyndmere, North Dakota
Home parish: St. John the Baptist
Parents: Dennis and Dennise Foertsch
Siblings: Two brothers, two sisters
Education: Bachelor of Science in computer science from North Dakota State University; Master of Divinity from The Saint Paul Seminary School of Divinity

Father Joseph Littlefield

Hometown: Hatton, North Dakota
Home parish: Our Lady of Peace
Parents: Mike and Peggy Littlefield
Siblings: Two brothers, one sister
Education: Bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Sacred Heart Major Seminary; Master of Divinity from The Saint Paul Seminary School of Divinity

Father Joshua Bot

Hometown: Minneota, Minnesota
Home parish: St. Edward
Parents: Bruce and Juanita Bot
Siblings: Two brothers, two sisters
Education: Bachelor’s degree in philosophy and Catholic studies from the University of St. Thomas; Master of Divinity from The Saint Paul Seminary School of Divinity

Father Nathan Hansen

Hometown: Dassel, Minnesota
Home parish: St. John the Baptist
Parents: Deacon John and Ruth Ann Hansen
Siblings: Two brothers
Education: Bachelor’s degree in philosophy and Catholic studies from the University of St. Thomas; Master of Divinity from The Saint Paul Seminary School of Divinity

Father Tanner Thooft

Hometown: Minneota, Minnesota
Home parish: St. Edward
Parents: Scott and Deb Thooft
Siblings: Two sisters, one brother
Education: Bachelor’s degree in philosophy and Catholic studies from the University of St. Thomas; Master of Divinity from The Saint Paul Seminary School of Divinity

Father Nathan Pacer

Hometown: Batavia, Illinois
Home parish: Holy Cross
Parents: Mike and Lori Pacer
Siblings: Two brothers
Education: Bachelor of Arts in literature, Ave Maria University; Master of Divinity and Master of Arts in theology from The Saint Paul Seminary School of Divinity

Father Rodrigo Mayorga

Hometown: Osceola, Iowa
Home parish: St. Bernard
Siblings: Three brothers, one sister
Education: Philosophy, Catholic University Lumen Gentium (Mexico City); Master of Divinity from The Saint Paul Seminary School of Divinity

Father Nicholas Smith

Hometown: Des Moines, Iowa
Home parish: St. Augustine
Parents: Patrick and Sue Smith
Siblings: Four sisters, two brothers
Education: Bachelor’s degree in philosophy and Catholic studies from University of St. Thomas;
Master of Divinity and Master of Arts in theology from The Saint Paul Seminary School of Divinity

Father Scott Padrnos

Hometown: Brainerd, Minnesota
Home parish: St. Christopher
Parents: Dan and Sue Padrnos
Siblings: Three brothers, one sister
Education: Bachelor’s degree in mathematics from St. John’s University; Master of Divinity from The Saint Paul Seminary School of Divinity

Editor's note: A version of this story originally ran on The Seminaries of Saint Paul website.

Article Spotlights

Latest from Our Publications