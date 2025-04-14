Multicultural Leadership Council Builds Culture of Encounter

Students enjoyed a night of culture and community at last year's iftar dinner hosted by the Muslim Student Association (Brandon Woller/University of St. Thomas)

Gwynnevere Vang ’26 sat in a circle of cultural club leaders, patiently waiting for the soft-bearded elf plush doll to reach her. The doll served as a sort of “talking stick,” giving each student in the spring retreat for the Multicultural Leadership Council (MLC) at the University of St. Thomas a chance to share their thoughts. “It helped break the ice and made everyone feel more comfortable,” said Vang, the marketing manager for the Hmong United Student Association.

At the University of St. Thomas, the Multicultural Leadership Council provides students an opportunity to connect and collaborate, building a culture of encounter among student leaders. Composed of two student representatives from each cultural organization on campus, MLC serves all cultural clubs through relationship building, developing a better understanding of various cultures and increasing the visibility of their organizations to foster an inclusive sense of community.

Gwynnevere Vang.

Vang sees the MLC as an essential space for cultural student groups to come together in ways that maybe wouldn’t happen otherwise. “I really like that MLC kind of brings us together, so we’re able to connect and talk with each other and collaborate throughout the year.”

Liz Beth Mendez ’26, an intern at the Diversity Activities Board, coordinates retreats and monthly meetings for MLC where representatives from each cultural club come together to share ideas and collaborate on projects.

Liz Beth Mendez '26 (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas)

"We always encourage our clubs to work together," she said. "Through our retreats, they can share resources, brainstorm event ideas, and even collaborate on joint events. This creates a sense of unity, and it’s wonderful to see different cultural groups helping each other."

For instance, MLC students from the Queer Straight Alliance (QSA) and Black Empowerment Student Alliance (BESA) joined together to host a Cowboy Disco event to celebrate the history of the Old West through music and dancing while also learning about the contributions of Black and queer cowboys.

The MLC also hosts cultural dinners, where students can explore different cuisines, listen to guest speakers, and engage with new cultures. One such dinner was the Ramadan iftar dinner hosted by the Muslim Student Association (MSA) on March 13, a night of community where students learned about the month of Ramadan and the meaning of Islam while enjoying an iftar meal, inspiring stories and conversations.

Students enjoy delicious food at the Muslim Student Association's Ramadan iftar dinner on March 21, 2024. Attendees pray and take time to reflect before iftar dinner. Students learned about the month of Ramadan and the meaning of Islam at the iftar dinner. Muslim Student Association's Ramadan dinner last year celebrated the breaking of the fast with cuisine, spiritual reflection and engaging conversations. (Brandon Woller/University of St. Thomas)

The Black Excellence Gala hosted by BESA gave students the chance to hear from St. Thomas faculty and board members who shared their insights on leadership and empowerment during an evening of celebration, culture and community. The goal of these cultural dinners is to create spaces for intercultural dialogue and understanding.

Brent Farber (Brandon Woller/University of St. Thomas)

"It’s not just about celebrating food; it’s about spreading awareness and fostering connections across cultures," said Brent Farber ’13, the program manager for engagement and education at Student Diversity and Inclusion Services who directly supports the multicultural clubs at St. Thomas.

When Farber graduated from the university in 2013, there were only three multicultural clubs on campus. Today, there are 10, reflecting the increasing need for spaces where students can express their cultural identities.

"It’s inspiring to see how much the community has grown," he said. "I help these clubs with event planning, budgets, and programming, and I love seeing students walk away from our events with new perspectives and knowledge."

Multicultural clubs host events on campus weekly, such as the Desi Club’s Holi celebration on the upper quad where students can commemorate the festival of colors with snacks, music and fun. One of the most anticipated events is the upcoming Cultural Fest, which aims to showcase the diverse cultures represented on campus. Farber described the event as the "State Fair of Cultures," a day where each multicultural club will share something unique to their cultural heritage, such as food, music or traditional crafts.

For senior Kadijah Koroma, the MLC has been a support system for her. As president of the African Nations Student Association (ANSA), she is involved in planning ANSA’s African Night, a festivity celebrating African culture, music, food and heritage. Having a space to connect, share ideas and collaborate is essential for increasing cultural awareness across campus.

Performer interacts with crowd at ANSA’s African Night event. Senior Kadijah Koroma (r) attends ANSA's African Night. Group performs music and dance at ANSA’s African Night event in Woulfe Alumni Hall on March 12, 2023 in St. Paul. African Nations Student Association's 2023 African Night included performances, music and dancing. (Brandon Woller/University of St. Thomas)

“MLC has been a big part of my community at St. Thomas,” she said. “I love experiencing what makes each of us unique.”

Before the MLC was created in her sophomore year, Koroma found it challenging to connect with student leaders of other cultural clubs on campus due to feeling a lack of support between the organizations. But after the MLC was founded, she has built relationships with members from various multicultural clubs through collaborating and connecting.

Nayely Becerra Castillo (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas)

“That’s why I love being part of the Multicultural Leadership Council; I get to see everyone share their culture in ways they feel confident and comfortable,” Koroma said. “MLC is important to me because it’s the village we meticulously built to support each other.”

Nayely Becerra Castillo, associate director of retention and student success, hopes that through more multicultural events, the MLC can increase visibility and engagement with the broader St. Thomas community.

"As we continue to grow, we are focusing on how we can better showcase our cultures on campus," she explained. "It’s about not only having a place to connect with one another but also making sure that our cultural experiences are shared and celebrated by everyone."

All events hosted by the Multicultural Leadership Council (MLC) are open to all students, faculty and staff. The council welcomes individuals of all backgrounds to join in learning about, celebrating and honoring the rich diversity of cultures represented in the St. Thomas campus community.