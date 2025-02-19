Opus College of Business Staff Recognized for Community Entrepreneurship Program

Diane Paterson, director of the Small Business Development Center at Opus College of Business, and Barbra Olson, assistant director of the Small Business Development Center, received the 2025 USASBE Model Community Entrepreneurship Accelerator/Incubator Award from the United States of Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship (USASBE) for their Community Entrepreneurship Program.

The Community Entrepreneurship Program is a 10-month, hands-on program that supports aspiring Twin Cities entrepreneurs as they develop big ideas and prepare for life as small business owners.

“I believe in this program because it is very high-touch and has a high level of engagement,” Paterson said. “We are looking at this program as a long-term resource, with continuing education opportunities and growing our pool of mentors with our program graduates.”

Pictured above, from left: Schulze School of Entrepreneurship Associate Dean Danielle Ailts Campeau, Small Business Development Center Assistant Director Barbra Olson, Small Business Development Center Director Diane Paterson and Schulze School Program Manager Jennifer Gessner.

The USASBE announced the finalists eligible for the Excellence in Entrepreneurship Education Awards as part of the USASBE 2025: Fortune Favors the Bold annual conference at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, February 12-15, 2025.

These awards offered by the USASBE intend to recognize bold and innovative programs that make an impact in entrepreneurship education. They honor the colleges and universities who present impactful and evidence-based programs in entrepreneurship education.

Paterson and Olson were granted this award because of their dedication to participation and leadership in the University of St. Thomas’ Community Entrepreneurship Program.