Podcast: All Things Data with Guest Scott Branum

In the ever-evolving technology landscape, data analytics and data strategy continue to play a larger role in economics and business models. Director of the Center for Applied Artificial Intelligence at the University of St. Thomas, Dr. Manjeet Rege, co-hosts the "All Things Data" podcast with adjunct professor and Innovation Fellow Dan Yarmoluk. The podcast provides insight into the significance of data science as it relates to business models, business economics and delivery systems. Through informative conversation with leading data scientists, business model experts, technologists and futurists, Rege and Yarmoluk discuss how to utilize, harness, and deploy data science, data-driven strategies, and enable digital transformations.

Rege and Yarmoluk spoke with Scott Branum on digitizing the water industry. Branum is the senior manager of the digital solutions of Evoqua Water Technologies. Evoqua is committed to providing treatment solutions to water, and Branum's work with the organization focuses on the use of data technology to better serve the water industry. Here are some highlights from their conversation.

Q. What is the biggest barrier to implementing data driven strategies into businesses?

A. The hardest things that we work against constantly is both changing the internal culture and changing the external culture as well. Changing two cultures and hoping they kind of merge at the same time is very very difficult.

Q. What methods do you use for determining the value of data?

A. What is the data that’s critical, why is it valuable, who’s going to use it, what form are they going to use it in and how are we going to capture the value? We actually start with the business case and then work back to the technology and the data.