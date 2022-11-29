Podcast: All Things Data with Guest Souleymane Kone

A. Conversely to China, the Ivory Coast does not have the infrastructure to transform the mechanization. But the digital revolution has been huge for Africa. As you pointed out, we have been doing STEM for a long time now. So with that opportunity regarding analytics and data science, the only real raw material here is your brain. And a lot of Africans are strong in math, strong in physics, strong in mathematics and all those other fields. So I believe it is a huge opportunity today to tap into. We can grow data science in several fields of application, beginning with agriculture which is the bread and butter of those countries/ The Ivory Coast is the number one producer of cocoa, third world producer of coffee, and until about a year ago, became the first world producer of cashew nuts. So a very agricultural country, but how do you explain all of that money that is realized from agriculture that we see don't have the return that we would expect it to have with the local people? We believe that there is room for data analytics to help tell that story and elevate all of those social benefits.