Podcast: All Things Data with Guest Yabebal Fantaye

In the ever-evolving technology landscape, data analytics and data strategy continues to play a larger role in economics and business models. Director of the Center for Applied Artificial Intelligence at the University of St. Thomas, Dr. Manjeet Rege, co-hosts the “All Things Data” podcast with adjunct professor and Innovation Fellow Dan Yarmoluk. The podcast provides insight into the significance of data science as it relates to business models, business economics, and delivery systems. Through informative conversation with leading data scientists, business model experts, technologists, and futurists, Rege and Yarmoluk discuss how to utilize, harness, and deploy data science, data-driven strategies, and enable digital transformations.

Rege and Yarmoluk spoke with Yabebal Fantaye about 10 Academy’s mission to increase access to data science opportunities globally by identifying, training and launching the careers of young people in Africa. Fantaye is from Ethiopia, has a doctorate in astrophysics and is now the scientific director and co-CEO at 10 Academy. 10 Academy is an African educational start-up that offers a three-month program for high potential recent university graduates from Africa (no work experience) and gets them into global AI/Web3 jobs in six months. 10 Academy is a not-for-profit community-owned initiative that has been designed to scale across the continent and get thousands of brilliant people into work each year. Here are some highlights from their conversation.

Q. In terms of background of the participants, do you expect them to have an undergraduate degree in the STEM field?

A. There’s no requirement in terms of which degree, but we require they are familiar with certain technical skills. Our focus is being able to place them at the end of the program, and we know we won’t be able to teach everything in three months, so we have prerequisites. They can self-learn on their own before, but once they come, they must pass a test and a one-week assessment that demonstrates they have the prerequisites – programming language, basic statistics, basic mathematical skills. That’s where we start.

Q. In terms of job placements, do you see these participants getting placed worldwide?

A. It is worldwide. We have people sitting in Ethiopia, Nigeria, Kenya, etc., but working in different parts of the world – U.S., U.K., Brazil, Canada, all over Europe – basically wherever there is work. Most companies that have hired one or two of our trainees have come back to hire more. In one case, a U.K. company has hired 12 of our trainees – they see the value of the discipline, hard work, and staffing. We are seeing a lot of repeat clients, but of course are also looking to penetrate new markets, new clients.