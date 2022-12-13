Podcast: In the Key of D with Guest Jim Cuene

Marketing professor Gino Giovannelli and co-host Kathy Hollenhorst talk with CEO Jim Cuene of Fahren about his inspiration for his consulting company and what digital transformation has to offer.

Q. What inspired you to start your own business consultancy?

A. I grew up the son of a small business owner, and I saw how much small businesses can really make an impact in communities and larger organizations. I knew that, given my area of study, I eventually had to pull the trigger at some point and do it.

Q. How do you define digital transformation?

A. It's where organizations reposition themselves to take advantage of the opportunities that are available to them now as the world has rewired itself to be more digital. Organizations are really rethinking their business models and looking for ways to innovate through new products, new ways of working.