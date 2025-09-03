President Vischer Video: Every Student Should Be Seen, Known, Loved

In a video message to students on the first day of classes, President Rob Vischer said each member of the community matters not because of achievements or accolades, but because of who they are.

“You matter because of the person you are and the person you aspire to become,” Vischer said. "I am grateful for each one of you." He acknowledged, however, that the year ahead will bring “some adventures, some disappointments, some triumphs, some joys, some losses.”

However, through it all, he said, the strength of St. Thomas lies in walking the journey together. “My highest hope for each one of you is that this year you will have the consistent experience at St. Thomas of being seen and known and loved.”