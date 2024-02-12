Psychology Professor Draws on Sustainability Experience in New Book

The book, which serves as a review and application of the literature in Dr. Amel’s field of industrial-organizational psychology, aims to help sustainably transform higher education institutions. Notably, Amel draws heavily on her experience leading sustainability efforts at St. Thomas.

For individuals intent on engaging their higher education institutions in sustainability, but who have little experience with organizational change or have encountered barriers to progress, the book is a welcome intervention. It synthesizes the empirical literature and describes through accessible prose the psychological principles to encourage structural, procedural, social, and behavioral changes in support of a socially just and environmentally sustainable future.