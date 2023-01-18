Research and Opinion: Examining Biases as Educators

Dr. L. Lynn Stansberry Brusnahan (School of Education) and Adjunct Professor Martin Odima Jr. ’13 MA (Saint Paul Public Schools) have published an article in the December 2022 Division on Autism and Developmental Disabilities (DADD) Online Journal titled “Examining Biases as Educators.”
From the article: Embedding culturally and linguistically sustaining practices in K-12 schools is dependent on educators’ abilities to acquire an understanding of who they are as a socialized being and develop a deep understanding of their biases. With this knowledge as a foundation, educators can then adopt practices that create equitable and inclusive classrooms for all students, including those with autism and other developmental disabilities.