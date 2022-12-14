Research and Opinion: Inclusive Marketing and Communications

Two Marketing, Insights and Communications team members, University Insights Manager Becky Stenlund and Associate Vice President of Insights and Analytics Katie Jensen, recently co-authored " A Framework for Building More Inclusive Marketing and Communications Content ," which was published in the Journal of Education Advancement & Marketing.

From the article: Generation Z is more diverse and more socially conscious than any prior generation. As a result, universities must prioritise diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts in order to successfully attract young people to their communities. As stewards of the university's brand and the lens through which prospective community members are introduced to the institution, marketing and communications teams have a special responsibility to authentically represent DEI through all aspects of their work.