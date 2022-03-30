Research and Opinion: Neuromodulation Therapy and Biological Sensing System

From the article: Neuromodulation systems currently provide therapy for many diseases. Advancing therapy capabilities is an important goal in the design of next generation devices, but consideration of user concerns needs to be included in design updates. To address both issues, a system capable of providing neuromodulation therapy and biological sensing in support of next generation therapies was designed. This report describes the design considerations for a chronic implant and presents the architecture of the stimulation and sensing circuitry along with experimental results of the first-generation circuit.