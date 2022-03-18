Research and Opinion: Tokyo 2020

Dr. John Wendt, Professor Emeritus of Ethics and Business Law in the Opus College of Business, published "Tokyo 2020 - The Games of Hope, Solidarity and Peace" in the winter 2022 edition of Entertainment and Sports Lawyer. The journal is the official publication for the Forum on the Entertainment and Sports Industries of the American Bar Association.
From the article: The theme of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games was supposed to be "Discover Tomorrow," and then came the COVID-19 pandemic and the new theme became the "Safe and Secure Games."