Department of Ethics and Business Law Professor Emeritus John Wendt recently co-authored " Youth athletes’ quests for gold: does opportunity supersede undue risk? " for the British Journal of Sports Medicine. The British Journal of Sports Medicine is the leading international journal covering the latest advances in clinical practice and research and is the flagship of the British Medical Journal’s sports medicine portfolio.

From the article: With earlier emphasis on athletic/sport opportunities and achievement, coincident with expansion of new ‘youth-oriented’ sports (e.g., skateboarding, sport climbing, surfing) at the Olympic Games, increasingly we are witnessing younger participants on this premier world stage. This raises numerous concerns regarding ethics and the long-term effects on these youth athletes.