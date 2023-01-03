Saint Paul Seminary’s Catechetical Institute to Prep Parish-Based Lay Leaders for Synod Implementation

As part of the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis’ synodal implementation priorities, The Saint Paul Seminary’s Archbishop Flynn Catechetical Institute will host a “Synod Evangelization Team” of about 12 laypeople from each parish for the 2023 School of Discipleship.

“As we prepare to make our Synod dreams a reality, it seems to me that we must ask: If the talents and charisms of the laity are crucial in the financial administration of the parish, how much more critical must they be in accomplishing the task that is at the very heart of the Church’s mission – the proclamation of the Good News?” Archbishop Bernard Hebda wrote in his pastoral letter announcing the findings and next steps from the Archdiocesan Synod. “Indeed, I am hopeful that the assembling of the ‘12’ at each of our parishes will be the beginning of a kind of ‘Parish Evangelization Council’ that supports missionary discipleship the way the Parish Finance Council supports stewardship of temporal goods. Much as the Finance Council helps the pastor keep finances on the front burner of parish administration, so too would an Evangelization Council consistently help pastors keep evangelization in the forefront of parish life. With this vision, our priests will experience synodality where it matters most: the proclamation of the Gospel of Jesus Christ!”

Taught by renowned catechist Jeff Cavins, the Catechetical Institute’s School of Discipleship is open to all adults and teaches the basics of discipleship, how to share one’s faith with confidence, and how to cultivate a deeper life of prayer.

In this seven-week course, students become “activated disciples” and embark on a guided 40-day discipleship challenge to help put what they learn into practice. The course culminates in an inspirational and interactive Activated Disciple Seminar.

“We will never become the parishes and the families we hope to be if we don’t live in relationship with Jesus the way the early disciples did,” Cavins said in a recent interview. “From morning to night, we must bridge the gap between our faith and everyday life. This is the life of a disciple. Every decision, every word, every action, every purchase is made from the perspective of being a disciple of Christ. Nothing less will do.”