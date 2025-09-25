Law School’s David Grenardo Published in Mississippi Sports Law Review 

A forthcoming edition of the Mississippi Sports Law Review will highlight a paper from University of St. Thomas School of Law Professor David Grenardo. In it, he reflects on how an experience that initially made him angry, gave way to an understanding about ways to address systemic racism.

The paper, “Angry at Herbstreit,” recounts Grenardo’s personal reaction to hearing ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit’s fall 2020 comments about the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis that summer.

Grenardo, a former Division-I college football player who teaches courses in sports law and legal ethics, wrote in the paper's abstract: "Herbstreit gave a tearful, passionate speech that recognized how the Black community is hurting. He also commented on the racism that Blacks face. His solution involved Blacks and Whites locking arm and arm together, just as athletes sometimes do, to fight racial injustice and social inequality together... My initial reaction to hearing Herbstreit’s speech: anger.”

Grenardo, who acknowledges “Herbstreit’s recognition of the Black community’s pain highlights the reality that Blacks deal with racism every single day, which many Whites fail to realize.” explains in the paper that this realization made him angry at first, but his anger evolved to feelings of hope.

Grenardo titled the paper "Angry at Herbstreit" because that was his initial reaction to the analyst's comments. He explains in the article that the reason for his anger was twofold. He says that "the Black community has been hurting for decades, even centuries, because of racial injustice and police brutality," and that, "Blacks deal with racism every single day, which many Whites fail to realize."

Though angry at first, Grenard explains in the paper how his anger evolved to feelings of hope.

“Part one of the article explains the reason for my anger as a Black American and sheds light on how racial minorities experience racism,” he said. “Part two briefly discusses the intersection of sports and racism. Part three discusses how Herbstreit’s speech, although it initially caused anger, provides the keys to understanding and addressing systemic racism.”

Grenardo believes, as Herbstreit suggested, that, “allies in the majority can help bring about institutional and systemic change.” He calls on racial minorities to continue to tell their stories and share their experiences. And for those in the majority to listen with as much empathy as possible and to collaborate with those in the racial minority to address inequalities and injustices—even when there are challenges, like the failure of state or federal legislation or backlash against diversity, equity and inclusion programs in corporations.

David Grenardo