Sights and Sounds: 2024 Welcome Days

The Class of 2028 has arrived at the University of St. Thomas to help kick off a new school year. About 1,600 first-time, first-year students were welcomed to campus with a full schedule of events meant to foster connection and lasting friendship.

This year’s Welcome Days featured beloved traditions, including March Through the Arches, late-night bowling, and Headphone Disco. New to the lineup was the first August home football game in program history.

One of the largest incoming classes in years – increasing about 15% since 2020 – the new Tommies first had to move in and get to know their new neighbors.

President Rob Vischer helps students and parents move in to the residents halls. (Brandon Woller '17/University of St. Thomas) Students and their parents move into Tommie North Residence Hall. About 1,500 first-time, first-year students will live on campus for fall 2024. (Brandon Woller '17/University of St. Thomas) Students and parents unload their belongings in the Tommie North parking facility. (Brandon Woller '17/University of St. Thomas)

For computer engineering major Darby Peterson ’28, it was a move across an ocean to Tommie North Residence Hall. A native Minnesotan, Peterson’s family currently lives and works on a U.S. military base in Japan.

“I’m excited and nervous to be here, but I’m looking forward to seeing what the St. Thomas experience is like, and I can’t wait to start all my classes,” Peterson said.

Move-in featured a long line of mini fridges, ramen noodles, friendly residence hall advisors and good-bye hugs from proud Tommie parents. Jo and Jason Tornell, from Montrose, Minnesota, helped move their youngest son, Chris, into his new home.

“We feel really great letting him go to college, especially here at St. Thomas where he’s already found such a great support system,” Jason Tornell said. “He’s going to play lacrosse and be a part of Air Force ROTC, and we’re looking forward to watching how those integrated groups support him and help him mature as a Tommie.”

Students dance and party together in the Anderson Student Center during Headphone Disco. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas) Welcome Days student workers pose for a photo at the SDIS Ice Cream Social. (Brandon Woller '17/University of St. Thomas) Welcome Days featured a Late Night in the Anderson Student Center featuring bowling, games and karaoke. (Brandon Woller '17/University of St. Thomas) Students play games on the quad on the St. Paul campus during Welcome Days. (Brandon Woller '17/University of St. Thomas)

During Welcome Days, students engaged in various activities, including outdoor movies, bonfires and a mega game night. But the highlight for many was the chance to cheer on their fellow Tommies at the first home football game of the year.

St. Thomas hosted the University of Sioux Falls in O'Shaughnessy Stadium at its season opener on Aug. 29. Despite a rain delay, hundreds of first-year students filled the student section for the program’s first-ever night game in the school’s D-I era. During the first timeout, students also witnessed the reveal of the first update to Tommie the mascot in 22 years.

Luke Herzog stands during the national anthem ahead of the University of St. Thomas' football season opener against the University of Sioux Falls. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas) Tak Tateoka readies to pass the ball during the University of St. Thomas' game against the University of Sioux Falls. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas) The newly refreshed and updated Tommie makes an appearance in front of the student section. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas)

As Welcome Days winded down, students attended the annual Welcoming Assembly and Interfaith Blessing, where they learned about the convictions of the university, including the pursuit of truth, academic excellence, and faith and reason.

Environmental studies and justice and peace studies double major Sovann-Jahlee White ’26 spoke to students about the university’s commitment to fostering an inclusive community.

“When we work to understand one another and create a sense of acceptance, that provides the foundation of our community,” White said. “There is nothing more resilient than a community full of many different people from different walks of life who invest in one another.”

Members of the Speech and Debate Club chat with students at the Student Engagement Fair. (Brandon Woller '17/University of St. Thomas) New Tommies gather for the Great Tommie Get Together. (Brandon Woller '17/University of St. Thomas) Tommie watches as international students take part in the annual March Through the Arches event in St. Paul. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas)

Father Chris Collins, SJ ’93, vice president for mission, called on the newest Tommies to use their individual gifts to make St. Thomas a bright, engaging place for all.