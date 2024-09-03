Sights and Sounds: 2024 Welcome Days

The Class of 2028 has arrived at the University of St. Thomas to help kick off a new school year. About 1,600 first-time, first-year students were welcomed to campus with a full schedule of events meant to foster connection and lasting friendship.
This year’s Welcome Days featured beloved traditions, including March Through the Arches, late-night bowling, and Headphone Disco. New to the lineup was the first August home football game in program history.
One of the largest incoming classes in years – increasing about 15% since 2020 – the new Tommies first had to move in and get to know their new neighbors.
For computer engineering major Darby Peterson ’28, it was a move across an ocean to Tommie North Residence Hall. A native Minnesotan, Peterson’s family currently lives and works on a U.S. military base in Japan.
“I’m excited and nervous to be here, but I’m looking forward to seeing what the St. Thomas experience is like, and I can’t wait to start all my classes,” Peterson said.
Move-in featured a long line of mini fridges, ramen noodles, friendly residence hall advisors and good-bye hugs from proud Tommie parents. Jo and Jason Tornell, from Montrose, Minnesota, helped move their youngest son, Chris, into his new home.
“We feel really great letting him go to college, especially here at St. Thomas where he’s already found such a great support system,” Jason Tornell said. “He’s going to play lacrosse and be a part of Air Force ROTC, and we’re looking forward to watching how those integrated groups support him and help him mature as a Tommie.”
During Welcome Days, students engaged in various activities, including outdoor movies, bonfires and a mega game night. But the highlight for many was the chance to cheer on their fellow Tommies at the first home football game of the year.
St. Thomas hosted the University of Sioux Falls in O'Shaughnessy Stadium at its season opener on Aug. 29. Despite a rain delay, hundreds of first-year students filled the student section for the program’s first-ever night game in the school’s D-I era. During the first timeout, students also witnessed the reveal of the first update to Tommie the mascot in 22 years.
As Welcome Days winded down, students attended the annual Welcoming Assembly and Interfaith Blessing, where they learned about the convictions of the university, including the pursuit of truth, academic excellence, and faith and reason.
Environmental studies and justice and peace studies double major Sovann-Jahlee White ’26 spoke to students about the university’s commitment to fostering an inclusive community.
“When we work to understand one another and create a sense of acceptance, that provides the foundation of our community,” White said. “There is nothing more resilient than a community full of many different people from different walks of life who invest in one another.”
Father Chris Collins, SJ ’93, vice president for mission, called on the newest Tommies to use their individual gifts to make St. Thomas a bright, engaging place for all.
“Our hope and our desire is that every single one of you, in all the different ways and gifts that you have, will begin contributing today to build up this community to make it even better,” Collins said.