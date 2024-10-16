Sights and Sounds: 2024 Wellness 5K Run/Walk

On a crisp fall morning, nearly 200 St. Thomas students, faculty, staff and community members participated in the Center for Well-Being’s Wellness 5K Run/Walk. The Saturday, Oct. 12, race started at 8 a.m. on the south side of Summit Avenue and finished on the north side at the Arches.

“I haven’t run this kind of race thing since high school, so I wanted to get back out there and try to have fun," said participant Colibri Lopez Munoz ’25. "A healthy balance is always good, and I try to implement that into my daily life.”

Dr. Melanie Tucker, director of health, promotion, resilience and violence prevention at the Center for Well-Being, coordinated the event, which encourages physical wellness and connection.

“It’s about community, maybe getting a group of friends together and kind of that emotional well-being and that social well-being piece,” Tucker explained. “Getting friends together, and just having a good time meeting people. That's really the purpose of it: belonging and community.”

First-year student Matthew Higley encouraged his triathlon teammates to run the 5K together.

“This is important to me to be healthy and make the right decisions,” he said. “I try to go to as many activities like this as I can to show school spirit.”

Alum Charles Lamkin ’18 heard about the Wellness 5K through the Paul and Sarah Karon Veterans Resource Center and looked forward to running and “seeing some new faces.”

It makes me feel good, like keeping my body fit, and then also my mind. During the school year, it can get challenging at times. I think being active helps, it’s a way for me to help relieve some of that stress.” – Eric Rico ’27

Angela Mendez, a counselor at the Dougherty Family College, took part in the Wellness 5K to inspire students to take care of their health. “We encouraged our DFC students to participate to get involved with the community and support students to engage in the physical sense with their well-being,” she explained. “I think something that we don't really do a whole lot with is physical health, which is something we want to start working on.”

All participants in the Wellness 5K received Tommie water bottles, assorted swag and snacks in addition to fun and fellowship. First-place finishers received a medal and a gift card to campus stores. The event was sponsored by the Center for Well-Being, Paul and Sarah Karon Veterans Resource Center, and U.S. Bank.

I like to be active and to get out here to enjoy the weather and enjoy the community. My friend, Marlon Blake, works here, so I’m supporting him through the event as well.” – Faith Tolliver, community member

I do think wellness is important. I remember as an undergrad trying to find that balance, so I thought this would be a cool experience, and I’m glad they did it. So, I just decided to come out and support it.” – James Barnett, first-year graduate student

Our daughter goes to school here, and we all like walking and running. This is a lovely street, and I like getting out in the morning.” – Brenda Myron, parent of St. Thomas student

Wellness is important to me, because your physical health does play a large role in your mental acuity a lot of the time. I think as long as you’re taking care of that dimension, you’re going to see a lot of benefits in other aspects of your life as well.” – Garrison Finke ’28

First-place finishers for the Wellness 5K Run/Walk:

Student Category: Eduardo Levin (16:14.8)

Faculty/Staff Category: Rebecca Clotts (27:32.9)

Alumni Category: Jennifer Lehnen (20:27.1)

Community Category: Brandon Finke (19.46.6)