Sights and Sounds: Homecoming 2024

Tommie pride was in the air during Homecoming Week at the University of St. Thomas even as the football team came up short against the Drake University Bulldogs, with a final score of 22-19. Students, faculty, staff, alumni and families came together for the annual golf cart parade, trivia, bingo, dancing and other fun activities. The lower quad was bouncing with excitement as students enjoyed inflatables, music and dessert food trucks during Friday Festivities.

“It’s nice to have all these events out on the quad,” said biology major and Iowa native Adam Baskin ’26.

“Homecoming is a fun tradition and it’s cool to be able to participate in it for the first year,” Rachel Seefeldt ’28 added.

Photographer Sai Kallur ’24 captured the Homecoming Week excitement.

Fans use purple props for a photo at Purple on the Plaza. A student spins the prize wheel at Purple on the Plaza. A family gathers for Purple on the Plaza. An Unbelievable Edible Cookie Dough food truck team member hands out cookie dough. Students enjoy inflatables. The student section at the football game is full of Tommies as two are chosen for a scholarship. (Wesley Dean/University of St. Thomas) A family gathers for a selfie at Purple on the Plaza. Linebacker David Ayeni encourages football teammates. (Wesley Dean/University of St. Thomas)

Inflatable dinosaurs participate in the golf cart parade.

Air Force ROTC cadets march in the golf cart parade. President Rob Vischer (l) and Assistant Dean of Student Life Jeff Holstein at the golf cart parade.

Student organization GLOW participates in the golf cart parade. Student organization ISA participates in the golf cart parade. Fans enjoy Purple on the Plaza.