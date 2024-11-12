Sights and Sounds: Homecoming 2024

Tommie pride was in the air during Homecoming Week at the University of St. Thomas even as the football team came up short against the Drake University Bulldogs, with a final score of 22-19. Students, faculty, staff, alumni and families came together for the annual golf cart parade, trivia, bingo, dancing and other fun activities. The lower quad was bouncing with excitement as students enjoyed inflatables, music and dessert food trucks during Friday Festivities.
“It’s nice to have all these events out on the quad,” said biology major and Iowa native Adam Baskin ’26.
“Homecoming is a fun tradition and it’s cool to be able to participate in it for the first year,” Rachel Seefeldt ’28 added.
Photographer Sai Kallur ’24 captured the Homecoming Week excitement.
“It takes a lot of teamwork, planning and organizing to make homecoming happen,” said Assistant Director of Campus Life Erin Whipkey, who coordinated much of the Homecoming Week activities. She recognized it was a team effort, which included Campus Life Traditions Intern Maya Harding, student workers, staff volunteers, campus collaborations, and many St. Thomas offices and departments.