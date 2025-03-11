Sights and Sounds: Tommie March Madness at the Summit League Championships

A thrilling weekend of Tommie March Madness is in the record books for the University of St. Thomas men’s and women’s basketball teams. Both teams finished historic 2024-25 seasons on the court at the Summit League Championships in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

While the women had their tournament run cut short, the men would advance to their first-ever Summit League Championships title game.

Fans support the Tommies at the Summit League Championships in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. (Kylie Macziewski) Amber Scalia, a senior on the women’s basketball team, takes a shot during the Summit League Championships. (Kylie Macziewski) Men’s basketball player Drake Dobbs plays in the title game against Omaha in the Summit League Championships. (Kylie Macziewski) (Kylie Macziewski)

Tommie tournament run

After tourney wins against North Dakota and Denver, the men faced No. 1 seed Omaha in the title game on Sunday, March 9, in the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. A crowd of more than 7,500 in attendance saw St. Thomas jump ahead quickly, but Omaha bounced back and eventually took control in the second half, handing the Tommies an 85-75 loss.

Guard Miles Barnstable makes a dunk during the Summit League Championships. (Kylie Macziewski)

Guards Miles Barnstable ’26 and Kendall Blue ’26 were named to the Summit League All-Tournament Team following the title game. The duo averaged 15.0 points per game each.

Men’s basketball player Nolan Minessale in a game against North Dakota during the 2025 Summit League Championships. (Kylie Macziewski) The men’s basketball team celebrates after defeating North Dakota in the Summit League Championships. (Kylie Macziewski) Tommie cheerleaders run onto the court at the Summit League Championships. (Kylie Macziewski) Ryan Dufault plays in the title game against Omaha in the 2025 Summit League Championships. (Kylie Macziewski) (Kylie Macziewski)

“We’re on the rise and each year we keep getting better,” Blue said. “If you had told us last June that we were going to be in the Summit League Championship game, I’m not sure some people would have believed it. And now we can use this as motivation for next year.”

Junior guard Kendall Blue smiles for the camera during the Summit League Championships. (Kylie Macziewski)

The Tommies closed their season with 24 total wins, setting the third highest single season mark by a transition team since 2000. And for the first time in the Division I era, St. Thomas landed on the Mid-Major Top 25 Poll, making its debut at No. 25 on Jan. 6 and reaching as high as No. 19 on Jan. 20.

Men’s basketball student-athlete Hayden Tibbits runs the ball during a game against Denver in the Summit League Championships. (Kylie Macziewski) Men’s basketball coach Johnny Tauer huddles with the team during a game at the Summit League Championships. (Kylie Macziewski) The men’s basketball team cheers during the Summit League Championships. (Kylie Macziewski)

Winning has been the tradition under head coach Johnny Tauer. Tauer has averaged 20.5 wins per season at St. Thomas and became the fastest coach in program history to reach 250 career wins.

“I couldn’t be prouder our guys and this entire program,” Tauer said. “Our journey over the first four years of Division I has been remarkable. But as impressive as that is, if you look at our guys in the locker room, at how much they love each other, care for each other, and how they play through wins and losses, it’s a really special thing in college basketball.”

Men's basketball player Nolan Minessale is announced as part of the starting lineup ahead of a game against North Dakota during the Summit League Championships. (Kylie Macziewski)

Tommie the mascot interacts with the crowd at the Summit League Championships in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. (Kylie Macziewski) President Rob Vischer cheers for the men’s basketball team as they take the court at the Summit League Championships. (Kylie Macziewski)

Successful Tommie campaign

After a historic season filled with ups and downs, the women’s season came to an end in the quarterfinal round of the Summit League Championships. St. Thomas fell to North Dakota 80-67, closing out the year with a loss, but plenty to celebrate.

Jade Hill on the court during the Summit League Championships. The senior leaves the team ranked third all-time in career scoring with 1,558 points. (Kylie Macziewski)

The Tommies would end the 2024-25 season with an overall record of 17-13, the most wins for the team in the D-I era. Propelling the Tommies to its successful campaign, standout offense from seniors Jade Hill, Jo Langbehn and Amber Scalia. The trio led St. Thomas in scoring in 26 of 29 games this season.

“I’m really proud of our seniors and how they have carried the torch and been the foundation of this program and set an example for the years to come,” head coach Ruth Sinn said. “In every capacity, this year’s group has been about how they can support one another and build each other up.”

Tommie cheerleaders support the women’s basketball team at the Summit League Championships. (Kylie Macziewski) Women’s basketball player Sammy Opichka takes a shot during the Summit League Championships. (Kylie Macziewski) The women’s basketball team celebrates during a game at the 2025 Summit League Championships. (Kylie Macziewski)

Another highlight of the women’s season, coach Sinn collected her 400th career victory with Tommie basketball, becoming the first female coach in department history to reach the milestone.

Moving into a new home

Both the men and women’s teams played their final game in Schoenecker Arena in 2025. Later this fall, the Tommie basketball programs will officially move into their new home, Lee & Penny Anderson Arena.