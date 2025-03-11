Sights and Sounds: Tommie March Madness at the Summit League Championships

A thrilling weekend of Tommie March Madness is in the record books for the University of St. Thomas men’s and women’s basketball teams. Both teams finished historic 2024-25 seasons on the court at the Summit League Championships in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
While the women had their tournament run cut short, the men would advance to their first-ever Summit League Championships title game.
Tommie tournament run
After tourney wins against North Dakota and Denver, the men faced No. 1 seed Omaha in the title game on Sunday, March 9, in the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. A crowd of more than 7,500 in attendance saw St. Thomas jump ahead quickly, but Omaha bounced back and eventually took control in the second half, handing the Tommies an 85-75 loss.
Guards Miles Barnstable ’26 and Kendall Blue ’26 were named to the Summit League All-Tournament Team following the title game. The duo averaged 15.0 points per game each.
“We’re on the rise and each year we keep getting better,” Blue said. “If you had told us last June that we were going to be in the Summit League Championship game, I’m not sure some people would have believed it. And now we can use this as motivation for next year.”
The Tommies closed their season with 24 total wins, setting the third highest single season mark by a transition team since 2000. And for the first time in the Division I era, St. Thomas landed on the Mid-Major Top 25 Poll, making its debut at No. 25 on Jan. 6 and reaching as high as No. 19 on Jan. 20.
Winning has been the tradition under head coach Johnny Tauer. Tauer has averaged 20.5 wins per season at St. Thomas and became the fastest coach in program history to reach 250 career wins.
“I couldn’t be prouder our guys and this entire program,” Tauer said. “Our journey over the first four years of Division I has been remarkable. But as impressive as that is, if you look at our guys in the locker room, at how much they love each other, care for each other, and how they play through wins and losses, it’s a really special thing in college basketball.”
Successful Tommie campaign
After a historic season filled with ups and downs, the women’s season came to an end in the quarterfinal round of the Summit League Championships. St. Thomas fell to North Dakota 80-67, closing out the year with a loss, but plenty to celebrate.
The Tommies would end the 2024-25 season with an overall record of 17-13, the most wins for the team in the D-I era. Propelling the Tommies to its successful campaign, standout offense from seniors Jade Hill, Jo Langbehn and Amber Scalia. The trio led St. Thomas in scoring in 26 of 29 games this season.
“I’m really proud of our seniors and how they have carried the torch and been the foundation of this program and set an example for the years to come,” head coach Ruth Sinn said. “In every capacity, this year’s group has been about how they can support one another and build each other up.”
Another highlight of the women’s season, coach Sinn collected her 400th career victory with Tommie basketball, becoming the first female coach in department history to reach the milestone.
Moving into a new home
Both the men and women’s teams played their final game in Schoenecker Arena in 2025. Later this fall, the Tommie basketball programs will officially move into their new home, Lee & Penny Anderson Arena.