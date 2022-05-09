St. Thomas Athletics, Wings Financial Partner to Boost Financial Literacy

The University of St. Thomas and its multimedia rightsholder, Tommie Sports Properties, has entered into a multi-year agreement with Wings Financial Credit Union as the exclusive banking partner of St. Thomas Athletics.

This partnership will establish a financial literacy program for student-athletes across all 21 Tommie sports and a presence in the Tommie game day experience.

“Wings is fully committed to the future of St. Thomas Athletics and the comprehensive student-athlete experience,” Dr. Phil Esten, vice president and director of athletics, said. “This partnership will allow us to continue our exciting transition to Division I athletics through further investments in enhanced fan experience programming, student and alumni engagement and community involvement.”

In addition, Wings will provide annual support directly to the 1904 Club, a fund directly supporting the mission of St. Thomas Athletics. As part of the partnership, Wings members will be able to select a Tommie/Wings co-branded debit card starting this summer.

“We’ll be developing programs unique to the St. Thomas community we hope students will find valuable,” John Wagner, Wings senior vice president, member experience, said. “All of us at Wings look forward to engaging with students and the entire team at Tommie Athletics at many games and special events while having some fun at the same time.”