The Associated Press Features St. Thomas Football

The St. Thomas football team was featured by The Associated Press in a story highlighting its journey to Division I and game stats since the transition.
From the article: Sixteen months ago, as St. Thomas prepared to complete an unprecedented jump up in competition, one set of just-for-fun national power rankings pegged the Minnesota Catholic school as dead last among the 128 teams for its rookie season in the Football Championship Subdivision.
How’s this for a successful transition? Last week, the Tommies clinched at least a share of their conference championship. They’re 21st in the latest coaches poll with a 9-1 overall record.
After going 7-3 overall in 2021, the Tommies avenged both of their conference losses from last year: San Diego and Davidson. They’ve got a well-balanced offense behind quarterback Cade Sexauer, productive special teams and a dominant defense. They’re in the top 10 in the FCS in several categories, including scoring defense with an average of 17.6 points allowed per game. Nineteen different players have accounted for the team’s 46 total touchdowns.