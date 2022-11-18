The Associated Press Features St. Thomas Football

The St. Thomas football team was featured by The Associated Press in a story highlighting its journey to Division I and game stats since the transition.

From the article: Sixteen months ago, as St. Thomas prepared to complete an unprecedented jump up in competition, one set of just-for-fun national power rankings pegged the Minnesota Catholic school as dead last among the 128 teams for its rookie season in the Football Championship Subdivision.

How’s this for a successful transition? Last week, the Tommies clinched at least a share of their conference championship. They’re 21st in the latest coaches poll with a 9-1 overall record.