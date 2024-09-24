St. Thomas Garners High Marks for Engineering, Overall Value on Best Colleges List

University of St. Thomas’ School of Engineering continues to rank high among national peers as it works to stay at the forefront of industry needs in spaces like advanced manufacturing, renewable energy and artificial intelligence.

For the 11th straight year, the school is listed in the top 50 engineering schools without a doctorate program in U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges rankings. The School of Engineering is ranked No. 23 on this year’s list and remains the highest ranked in this category in Minnesota.

“As one of the younger engineering programs in the nation, being recognized as a top school is a testament to our innovative spirit and intentionality,” said Dr. Don Weinkauf, dean of the School of Engineering. “Here in Minnesota, we’re not just building a program; we’re cultivating an exceptional engineering experience for our students.”

From the 2024 opening of the Schoenecker Center (which added nearly 60,000 square feet dedicated to engineering at Minnesota’s largest private university) to new programs such as civil engineering and advanced manufacturing, St. Thomas’ School of Engineering is constantly innovating to meet industry needs.

In addition, engineering students benefit from close collaboration with industry sponsors through the Senior Design Clinic, tackling real-world problems with top companies. Significant state and federal grants support centers for microgrid research, advanced manufacturing and new product tech ventures. The School of Engineering boasts impressive outcomes, with 97% of graduates working or in graduate school within six months.

No. 1 Value in Minnesota and No. 17 Among National Catholic Universities

Overall, St. Thomas is once again ranked as No. 1 “Best Value” in Minnesota. To be a top Best Value school, U.S. News & World Report takes into account a school’s academic quality, as indicated by its 2025 U.S. News Best Colleges ranking, and the 2023-24 net cost of attendance for an out-of-state student who received the average level of need-based financial aid.

Among all institutions, St. Thomas is tied with three universities (Colorado State, James Madison University (Virginia) and Michigan Tech) for No. 148 in the Best National Universities category. St. Thomas is ranked second highest in Minnesota, and the 17th highest-ranked among the top 20 Catholic universities on the list of national institutions.