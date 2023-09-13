St. Thomas Inks First Broadcast TV deal

The University of St. Thomas Director of Athletics Dr. Phil Esten announced that FOX 9+ will be the television home of Tommie Athletics for the 2023-24 season. FOX 9+ will air select home St. Thomas athletic events on its Twin Cities channels, including the final four football games and select basketball and hockey games.
“St. Thomas is proud to partner with FOX 9+ as we extend our media coverage to include broadcast TV in the local Twin Cities market,” Esten said. “As a university located in the heart of St. Paul, Minnesota, this is an exciting opportunity for our fans and student-athletes as we become the first athletic department in the metro area to sign a unique, multisport local broadcast deal.”
The landmark deal gives FOX 9+ the rights to air selected Tommie home events for football, men’s and women’s basketball, and men’s and women’s hockey in the country’s 15th-largest media market. The final four home football games of the 2023 season will air live through FOX 9+, along with multiple men’s and women’s basketball and hockey games during the winter months. The full schedule will be announced by the station and St. Thomas when determined later this year.