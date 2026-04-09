St. Thomas Receives Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Designation

University of St. Thomas was officially recognized as a Beyond the Yellow Ribbon organization. Faculty, staff, students and community partners gathered April 8 at the Iversen Center for Faith to mark a new chapter in its support for military connected students and their families.

The proclamation ceremony highlighted the university’s growing commitment to serving veterans, service members and members of the National Guard through expanded resources, programming and community support.

St. Thomas President Rob Vischer giving remarks at the Beyond the Yellow Ribbon designation ceremony Army Maj. Gen. Johanna Clyborne giving remarks at the Beyond the Yellow Ribbon designation ceremony. St. Thomas President Rob Vischer gathers with faculty, staff and community partners for a group photo.

“The support of our institutions of higher learning, like the University of St. Thomas, significantly impacts our military community,” said retired Army Maj. Gen. Johanna Clyborne, a graduate of the University of St. Thomas School of Law, who spoke at the event. “They provide educational and career opportunities and address the unique needs of veterans, service members and their families.”

The Beyond the Yellow Ribbon program connects organizations across Minnesota to provide coordinated support and services for veterans and their families. With this designation, St. Thomas joins a statewide network focused on meeting those needs both on campus and in the broader community.

Since the founding of the Paul and Sarah Karon Veterans Resource Center in 2017, the university has steadily expanded its efforts to support military connected students. These efforts include career readiness programming, education on military benefits, and initiatives designed to build community among veterans and their families.

“Being recognized as a Beyond the Yellow Ribbon organization reflects the University of St. Thomas’ deep commitment to serving veterans, service members and members of the National Guard,” said Norman Ferguson Jr., director of Veterans and Military Connected Student Services. “We are proud to provide the resources, support and community that help military connected students thrive throughout their academic journey.”