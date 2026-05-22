Faculty Honored for Excellence in Teaching, Scholarship and Service

Academic Affairs at the University of St. Thomas presented five faculty with university-wide awards in May 2026. The honors celebrate faculty who embody the mission of the university through their teaching, scholarship and service. In recognition of their excellence, all award recipients will receive professional development funding, and their names will be added to plaques in the Academic Affairs office in Aquinas Hall.

Debbie Monson

St. Thomas Aquinas Award for Excellence in Teaching

Debbie Monson, Professor of Education, March 11, 2025, in St. Paul. (Brandon Woller '17 / University of St. Thomas)

The St. Thomas Aquinas Award for Excellence in Teaching recognizes faculty who are making outstanding contributions to the art and science of teaching and learning, and who embody the mission and convictions of the university in their teaching.

Debbie Monson, a School of Education professor and chair of the Department of Teacher Education, is known for creating learning environments that are engaging, inclusive and intellectually rigorous.

Her pedagogy is deeply grounded in research and innovation. She is praised for instilling how her students approach teaching with curiosity, humility and care. Her classrooms are places where all learners are valued and challenged, and where future teachers learn to do the same for their own students.

Seth Ketron

Provost’s Emerging Scholar Award

Seth Ketron, GHR faculty advisor and professor of marketing in the Opus College of Business. Sept. 25, 2025, in St. Paul. (Mark Brown / University of St. Thomas)

The Provost’s Emerging Scholar Award recognizes early-career faculty who demonstrate outstanding achievement and potential in scholarly, professional or creative endeavors. Awardees are faculty who exemplify the mission and values of the University of St. Thomas and show commitment to their discipline.

Seth Ketron is an associate professor in the Department of Marketing at the Opus College of Business. Ketron is known for his remarkable trajectory as a scholar and innovator.

Since joining St. Thomas in 2023, he has rapidly distinguished himself as a leading researcher in the marketing discipline. He’ has won several awards, established an impressive record of peer-reviewed publications in highly ranked journals and has raised the profile of the University of St. Thomas on the international stage through his numerous conference presentations and engagements.

Kanishka Chowdhury

John Ireland Award for Outstanding Scholarly Achievement

Dr. Kanishka Chowdhury in the O’Shaughnessy Frey Library Leather Room in St. Paul on Feb. 16, 2024. (Mark Brown / University of St. Thomas)

The John Ireland Award for Outstanding Scholarly Achievement recognizes outstanding faculty achievement in scholarly, professional or creative endeavors that exemplifies the mission and values of the University of St. Thomas. Awardees are senior members of the St. Thomas faculty, who have achieved national or international reputation and who have demonstrated a sustained commitment not only to their respective disciplines, but also to the university.

Professor of English Kanishka Chowdhury, who was nominated by 32 colleagues, served as an exemplar for humanities scholarship that makes a difference in the world. He has worked to create contexts where students may develop the skills to think and write critically about the world around them, imagining how current institutions and systems can become more human and just.

Even with his national and international scholarly success, Chowdhury is described by those close to him as a humble and generous colleague. He has been praised for keeping his focus on serving the university community, particularly the students.

Susanne Wagner

President’s Award for Outstanding Faculty Service

Susanne Wagner speaking during the University of St. Thomas' German program's fifth annual fall lecture on Nov. 12, 2018.

The President’s Award for Outstanding Faculty Service recognizes outstanding service contributions to the University of St. Thomas that helps the university advance its mission. Awardees must demonstrate both commitment and impact through their service contributions.

Susanne Wagner, nominated by 18 colleagues, exemplifies extraordinary service and leadership. As the sole German professor of Modern & Classical Languages in the College of Arts and Sciences, Wagner is known to wear many hats. Her service spans teaching, program administration and university governance.

Wagner’s sustained, mission-driven service has transformed programs and built durable community and industry partnerships. Her leadership and dedication embody the very best of St. Thomas and the Catholic intellectual tradition, integrating rigorous inquiry with action for the common good.

Laura Medwetz

Adjunct Faculty Member of the Year

Laura Medwetz.

The Adjunct Faculty Member of the Year award recognizes outstanding achievement by adjunct faculty members who have exceeded the typical scope of their responsibilities through demonstrated excellence in either teaching, professional engagement or service.

Laura Medwetz, this year's recipient, exemplifies extraordinary dedication as an adjunct faculty member at St. Thomas. Medwetz served in the Department of Special Education since 1993.

She has grown from teaching a single course to leading complex initiatives and building and sustaining innovating pathways for students and school partners. She has served as a 12-month adjunct, coordinated student teaching, led work on the Teacher Performance Assessment and managed a federal Teacher Quality Grant.