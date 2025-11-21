Military Times Ranks St. Thomas No. 1 in Minnesota on Best for Vets List 

The latest Best for Vets list from Military Times places the University of St. Thomas in its highest-ever position in the national rankings.

St. Thomas is ranked No. 39 overall on the list that recognizes colleges and universities for their commitment to serving veterans and military-connected students. Minnesota’s largest private university is also the state’s top-ranked institution, No. 8 among private not-for-profits, and No. 6 in the Midwest.

The ranking recognizes institutions that provide academic, well-being and engagement opportunities specifically designed to help veterans succeed in college. Military Times evaluates criteria such as student success, military specific resources and financial assistance. The recognition reflects St. Thomas’ continued commitment to veteran student success.

“This honor reflects our collective commitment to helping military-connected students thrive,” said Norman Ferguson Jr., director of veterans and military-connected students services. “At St. Thomas, our students know they are part of a community that understands their experience and is ready to support their goals.”

St. Thomas has recently expanded its support for military-connected students by awarding college credit for eligible military training, enhancing career services and strengthening wellness and mental health resources. The university also participates in the Yellow Ribbon Program, and the Paul and Sarah Karon Veterans Resource Center offers academic support and a welcoming place to study, relax and connect.

St. Thomas has also previously been named to the U.S. Veterans Magazine Top Veteran Friendly Schools list and the U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges for Veterans list.

As St. Thomas celebrates this milestone, the university continues to look ahead, working to strengthen the pathways that empower military connected students to pursue their goals and contribute their talents to the broader community.