Cadets from Air Force ROTC Detachment 410 participate in the 38th annual Veterans Day vigil.
Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Story University News

Military Times Ranks St. Thomas No. 1 in Minnesota on Best for Vets List 

Posted on By Marin Grehan

The latest Best for Vets list from Military Times places the University of St. Thomas in its highest-ever position in the national rankings.  

St. Thomas is ranked No. 39 overall on the list that recognizes colleges and universities for their commitment to serving veterans and military-connected students. Minnesota’s largest private university is also the state’s top-ranked institution, No. 8 among private not-for-profits, and No. 6 in the Midwest.  

The ranking recognizes institutions that provide academic, well-being and engagement opportunities specifically designed to help veterans succeed in college. Military Times evaluates criteria such as student success, military specific resources and financial assistance. The recognition reflects St. Thomas’ continued commitment to veteran student success. 

“This honor reflects our collective commitment to helping military-connected students thrive,” said Norman Ferguson Jr., director of veterans and military-connected students services. “At St. Thomas, our students know they are part of a community that understands their experience and is ready to support their goals.” 

St. Thomas has recently expanded its support for military-connected students by awarding college credit for eligible military training, enhancing career services and strengthening wellness and mental health resources. The university also participates in the Yellow Ribbon Program, and the Paul and Sarah Karon Veterans Resource Center offers academic support and a welcoming place to study, relax and connect. 

St. Thomas has also previously been named to the U.S. Veterans Magazine Top Veteran Friendly Schools list and the U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges for Veterans list. 

As St. Thomas celebrates this milestone, the university continues to look ahead, working to strengthen the pathways that empower military connected students to pursue their goals and contribute their talents to the broader community.

Attendees posing for a photo at the Veterans Ball.
Attendees pose for a photo at the Veterans Ball. (Brandon Woller ’17/University of St. Thomas)
St. Thomas President Rob Vischer standing at attention with Members of Air Force ROTC Detachment 410 participating in the closing ceremony of a 24 hour vigil honoring military service members missing in action or prisoners of war on the lower quad in St. Paul.
Members of Air Force ROTC Detachment 410 participate in the closing ceremony of a 24-hour vigil honoring military service members missing in action or prisoners of war. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas)

President Rob Vischer is pictured second from right.
Paul and Sarah Karon pose with Anna Sauter after the dedication ceremony outside the newly named Paul and Sarah Karon Veterans Resource Center.
Paul and Sarah Karon with Anna Sauter during the 2022 dedication ceremony for the Paul and Sarah Karon Veterans Resource Center. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas)
Attendees dancing at the Veterans Ball in James B. Woulfe Alumni Hall on November 14, 2025 in St. Paul.
Attendees dance at the Veterans Ball. (Brandon Woller ’17/University of St. Thomas)
Norman Ferguson Jr. and Attendees posing for a photo at the Veterans Ball in James B. Woulfe Alumni Hall.
Norman Ferguson Jr. (second from right) and attendees pose for a photo at the Veterans Ball. (Brandon Woller ’17/University of St. Thomas)

