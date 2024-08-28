St. Thomas Renews Broadcast Partnership with FOX9+ for Athletics

The University of St. Thomas will once again have a TV broadcast home for the 2024-25 season. On Aug. 28, the Tommies signed a one-year extension with FOX9+, renewing a relationship that will once again make FOX9+ the television home of St. Thomas Athletics for 2024-25.

"This partnership with the FOX 9 family provides a unique experience for our St. Thomas student-athletes and fans while providing a platform to showcase our brand within the Twin Cities media market," commented Dr. Phil Esten, St. Thomas vice president and director of athletics. "We are extremely excited to renew our partnership with FOX 9 and continue to extend our institutional story throughout the Twin Cities and metro areas."