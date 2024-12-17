St. Thomas Selects Levy as Official Food and Beverage Partner of Tommie Athletics

University of St. Thomas Vice President and Director of Athletics Dr. Phil Esten announced there will be a new food and beverage partner for Tommie Athletics. St. Thomas has selected Levy, the leader in the sports and entertainment hospitality industry, as the official food and beverage partner for Tommie Athletics. Levy will oversee every aspect of hospitality on game days and nonevent days, including concessions and premium seating at the Lee & Penny Anderson Arena, set to open in fall 2025. They will also be responsible for O’Shaughnessy Stadium, the Anderson Athletic and Recreation Complex, Koch Diamond, and the south athletics fields.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Levy as our exclusive food and beverage partner. With the Lee & Penny Anderson Arena opening in 2025, we wanted a partner that would elevate the game day experience for fans and allow us to strategically plan for an enhanced food and beverage experience,” Esten said. “Levy is a national brand and industry leader both on the collegiate and professional level, and this partnership is a commitment, not only to our fans, but anyone attending a St. Thomas event in the future.”

Locally, Levy serves fans at Xcel Energy Center (Minnesota Wild), Target Center (Minnesota Timberwolves/Lynx), and CHS Field (St. Paul Saints). Fans may also recognize Levy’s work on the biggest stages in sports and entertainment, from the Kentucky Derby and U.S. Open to multiple Super Bowls and stops along the Taylor Swift Eras Tour.