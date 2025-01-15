St. Thomas Statement Regarding the NCAA Reclassification Vote

The University of St. Thomas issued a statement regarding the NCAA vote to amend the reclassification timeline for transitioning Division I institutions, so long as new standards are met during the process. On Jan. 15, the NCAA Division I Council voted in favor of a reduction in the provisional period of Division III-to-Division I reclassifying schools from five years to four.

St. Thomas official statement:

The University of St. Thomas is pleased with the outcome of today’s vote by the NCAA Division I Council to reduce the provisional period for reclassifying institutions by one year if certain standards and thresholds are met. As the only university in the modern era to transition directly from D-III to D-I, this change represents a momentous step forward for our university as we enter the final stage of our D-I transition. While we await final details, we remain confident we will meet the necessary parameters required to take this next step and look forward to full D-I status and postseason eligibility beginning fall of 2025.

Quote from Dr. Phil Esten, St. Thomas director of athletics: