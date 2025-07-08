St. Thomas String Orchestra Tours Cuba

This summer, the St. Thomas String Orchestra traveled to Cuba to undertake an extraordinary performance tour. The group was led by Dr. Matthew George, professor in the Department of Music, Film and Creative Enterprise and director of bands and orchestra at St. Thomas.

The students explored the vibrant streets of Old Havana, a UNESCO World Heritage site, and performed in historic venues including the St. Philip Nery Oratory and the Basilica Menor of St. Francis of Assisi, collaborating closely with talented Cuban musicians. Additional stops included the National Museum of Music and the ENA Cuban School of the Arts, where the group deepened their understanding of Cuba’s rich musical heritage.

The St. Thomas String Orchestra rehearses in Cuba.

The trip left students profoundly inspired by the people, music and culture they encountered. “Our students were truly amazing ambassadors for the university and our country,” George said. “What was most significant was their deep encounter with a new culture. They had several opportunities to mix with Cuban students, sharing rehearsals and performances for and with each other.”

Susan Mbu ’28, who just completed her first year studying biology (pre-medicine) at St. Thomas, shared about the impact this trip had on her.

“The people of Cuba were unbelievably kind, and the culture was so rich that it was impossible not to fall in love with the country,” she said. “Through our musical exchanges, we met incredible people with whom we are still in touch, and those connections opened our eyes to life beyond the U.S. I learned so much about myself on this trip, as I was immersed in the culture and began seeing the world through a new lens.”

Susan Mbu '28 embraces her new friend Aitana in Cuba. The two have stayed in touch after the trip. Susan Mbu

KI Concerts highlighted the collaborative and intercultural value of the experience on its website, including one particularly moving moment that took place at Sala White, a 19th-century concert hall known for its exquisite acoustics. “On Day 6 of their tour, the orchestra visited Matanzas for a workshop with the Camerata Jose White ensemble. As the Cuban ensemble performed their welcome pieces, the power went out across the entire island, plunging the room into darkness. What happened next was as improvisational as it was memorable: The St. Thomas students instinctively moved to the stage and encircled the musicians in light, allowing them to finish the pieces.”