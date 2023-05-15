Statement From University of St. Thomas Administration

St. Thomas is aware of the video that recently circulated on social media showing portions of a meeting involving one of our Residence Life representatives. The individuals asking questions of our staff member in the video intentionally misrepresented themselves, misled her and unethically used a hidden camera to record the conversation without her knowledge. Finally, it appears the video was edited to satisfy a specific agenda. The behavior of these individuals is unacceptable.

At the University of St. Thomas, we respect the dignity of each person and value the unique contributions they bring to our university. We want all students – including our transgender students – to feel a sense of belonging, connection and inclusion. We strive to provide a safe, welcoming environment for all.

Here are the facts of St. Thomas’ practices as they relate to providing housing for incoming transgender students within our residence halls:

Over the years, there has been a minimal number of students (0-2 per year) who have disclosed their transgender identities and asked for housing at St. Thomas. Single rooms are often the best options for these students. In terms of prioritization, single rooms are first assigned to students who are granted single-room housing accommodations through Disability Resources. Once those assignments are made, Residence Life then assigns the remaining available rooms based on student requests, considering their personal needs. When a student requires accommodations to meet specific needs, the hall’s standard room rate may be available instead of the more expensive single-room rate. The same is true for disability accommodations.

Hypothetically, if a student were to voluntarily disclose their transgender identity and ask to have a roommate, our Residence Life team would take steps to make sure both students are comfortable with the living arrangements, while abiding by privacy laws that prevent the university from sharing a student’s transgender identity without their consent.