Summer Law Intern: Grace Sawatzke, Colorado’s 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office 

Second-year law student Grace Sawatzke was exposed to the full spectrum of the criminal justice system this summer as an intern with 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She worked primarily in the office’s felony line division, but was also able to, as part of her internship, visit and learn about related agencies such as the sheriff’s office, county jail, coroner’s office and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation in Pueblo.

“I really enjoyed the field trips because we got a small glimpse into the work that the other agencies do, which helped paint a bigger picture of how a case is prosecuted from start to finish, and how each agency plays a role,” she said.

One agency Sawatzke visited was the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). She was able to observe a DUI Wet Lab, where officers learn how to administer sobriety tests in a controlled environment with intoxicated volunteers, and participate in a simulation. She even completed Use of Force training. Both experiences were part of programs put on by CSPD specifically for new district attorneys and were modified from the actual training provided to police officers.

“All of the field trips really enhanced my internship,” Sawatzke said. “The experiences are all now part of my knowledge base and will shape how I approach my law classes and, eventually, my career as a lawyer.”

Sawatzke earned credit for her 10-week internship through St. Thomas Law’s Fredrikson & Byron Public Interest Externship Program, which offers law students the opportunity to explore legal careers and provides them with relevant professional experience. Her position was partly funded by the Minnesota Justice Foundation St. Thomas Student Chapter through a Public Interest Law Fellowship (PILF) grant.

As an intern, Sawatzke assisted with legal research, drafted motions, prepared photo exhibits and observed hearings.

“I had a great experience working at the district attorney’s office,” Sawatzke said. “It has increased my interest in criminal law, specifically prosecution. I look forward to continuing to explore this area of the law.”

Prior to her internship, Sawatzke did not have a professional connection to Colorado. She says she found the opportunity with the help of the law school’s online career portal, Simplicity, and pursued it to expand her network, learn about a legal system in another state and experience a new part of the country.

“I have always liked Colorado due to its natural beauty and outdoor activities,” she said. “In addition to the work I did, I was able to get outside a lot this summer and explore the area, which was great after a strenuous 1L year.”

While her internship provided Sawatzke a chance to reenergize, she says it also exposed her to the day-to-day work of a prosecutor and the mental challenges of the job.

“I found that criminal law can be a taxing profession with a high emotional toll due to dealing with difficult cases,” she said. “This summer was a great learning experience of how to deal with these types of stressors.”

Sawatzke says everything she learned this summer, from the informative to the challenging, has reaffirmed her decision to become a lawyer and desire to make a positive impact.