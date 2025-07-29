The Connection Between Excellent Communication and Emotional Intelligence

Effective and exceptional leadership is powered by communication, and communication is deeply intertwined with emotional intelligence (EQ). For emerging leaders navigating newly expanded responsibilities, recognizing this connection is essential. And for experienced leaders, it’s a powerful reminder that how we communicate evolves alongside our self-awareness and emotional insight.

In a recent course that I taught for emerging leaders, we explored an EQ framework. Each leader applied the model to a conflict or tension they had recently experienced at work. First, they spent a few moments reflecting on what happened. Then they shared it with a peer.

By taking time to look at the situation after it happened and talk through it with a peer, the leaders gained a deeper understanding of their communication as a leader, as well as their reactions. Using what they learned in the classroom, they can continue to monitor and shape their communications to get their desired results.

Emotional intelligence as the foundation

Emotional intelligence encompasses a range of capabilities including self-awareness, self-regulation, motivation, empathy and social skills. At the heart of each of these is communication: how we express ourselves, how we respond to others, and how we shape the emotional tone of our teams. A leader’s ability to communicate clearly, authentically, and empathetically directly affects trust, morale, team performance, and business results.

One of the most visible EQ competencies related to communication is emotional expression, which invites leaders to communicate using enough emotion to help others understand what you value and how you feel. Leaders who express emotion well strike a balance that fosters clarity and connection. They communicate that something matters without overwhelming (or downplaying) the message.

Finding the right balance

In my coaching conversations with leaders, I encourage them to reflect on their emotional expression effectiveness. I advise them to ask themselves:

Am I aware of my emotional response to new, unexpected or challenging information?

How do my peers and teams experience my reactions? If I am unsure, is there a trusted peer who I could ask for feedback?

What impact do I want to have on my team through my emotional expression?

What does too much, not enough, and “just right” emotional expression look like for my audience?

When leaders under-express, they risk being perceived as cold or indifferent. Their teams fill in the blanks, often with incorrect assumptions. A team member might misread a leader’s silence during a challenging project as dissatisfaction or disapproval, creating unnecessary anxiety.

On the other end of the spectrum are leaders who over-express: dramatic, reactive and impulsive in their communication. While passion has its place, too much intensity can feel destabilizing, erode psychological safety, and make it harder for teams to process what truly matters.

Leaders who find themselves on one end of the spectrum can make adjustments to use emotional expression more effectively. Luckily, that sweet spot is bigger than most people think, but it does require self-awareness.

A leader’s emotional vocabulary is a window into their self-awareness. Those with a narrow range – “I’m fine” or “I’m stressed” – may miss nuance in how they feel or how others are affected. Expanding emotional vocabulary is a skill anyone can develop. Tools like feelings wheels or reflection journals can help leaders move from “I’m annoyed” to “I’m feeling overlooked and frustrated,” offering clarity that leads to more effective conversations.

Communication as data

Researcher and author Susan David has done a lot of helpful work around the idea that emotions are data. They signal what matters to us and, when communicated thoughtfully, they can help us and others make better decisions.

Consider a situation where a team loses a major client. A leader who communicates disappointment, empathy and a path forward equips their team to respond constructively. A leader who withholds emotion entirely leaves their team guessing and possibly unprepared to navigate to a different outcome next time.

Layoffs are another scenario where self-awareness related to emotional expression is essential. These are emotionally fraught situations for everyone involved. In these moments, leaders must balance being human with being a steadying presence. Expressing compassion without assigning blame and sharing what you know without spiraling into speculation can help anchor teams in turbulent times.

Your influence starts with you

Leaders bring their full selves to every communication moment whether they mean to or not. If you’re burned out, rushing or under pressure, it shows. Revisiting your stress management toolbox can support clearer communication. Sometimes the best leadership move is a pause: to collect your thoughts, to recalibrate your tone, to be more effective in the moment. After all, at every level of leadership, people watch what you say, how you say it, and what you don’t say. They make meaning from your tone, timing and presence. That’s why EQ is a leadership multiplier.

Strong communication skills rooted in emotional intelligence allow you to:

Guide your team through ambiguity.

Build trust, even during challenges or changes.

Influence outcomes by creating safety and clarity.

Whether you’re leading your first team or steering an enterprise, your communication choices are among your most powerful tools. And the good news? Like EQ, they can be practiced, strengthened, and refined over time.

