Three New Members Join School of Engineering Board of Governors

Three new members with strong technology and business acumen have joined the University of St. Thomas School of Engineering Board of Governors.

The new Board of Governors members are Eileen Youds, Wei Moline and Nnamdi Njoku.

“Eileen, Wei and Nnamdi are the leaders in our community who will inspire us to get better at our work to develop a transformative engineering educational experience for our students,” School of Engineering Dean Don Weinkauf said. “We look forward to their insightful leadership to guide us in our mission to develop well-rounded engineers, driven by purpose.”

About the new Board of Governors members

Eileen Youds

Eileen Youds, CIO of Global Infrastructure Partners, is a visionary executive leader known for transforming cultures and teams to drive sustainable global growth. She has driven businesses through start-up, turnaround, rapid growth, corporate entrepreneurial shifts, mergers and acquisitions and market tangencies.

Youds is recognized for consistently delivering results in multiple business settings and diverse situations. She is a decisive leader with an innovative approach to problem-solving.

Known as farseeing and strategic, Youds has a demonstrated sense of urgency to address short-term opportunities while positioning for long-term goals. She has extensive expertise in process and productivity improvement, technology, manufacturing, engineering, and education.

Wei Moline

Wei Moline, president of 3M Closure and Masking, area vice president of Greater China Area, and MD of 3M China, has significant B2B experience in reshaping businesses to accelerate growth through portfolio management, drive-focused innovation, talent development and operational execution. She has extensive experience in industrial material science, consumer, electronics and health care.

Nnamdi Njoku

Nnamdi Njoku, senior vice president of the Neuromodulation Operating Unit at Medtronic, is passionate about harnessing the power of people and technology to improve health care access and solve unmet medical needs. An experienced business leader with global operating experience at multinational health care and medical technology companies, Njoku currently leads an approximately $2 billion business focused on harnessing the power of neuromodulation to treat conditions like pain and movement disorders.

He was board vice chair of People’s Center Clinics & Services, a nationally recognized community health center serving diverse communities in the Minneapolis area, and currently sits on the board for the Children’s Theatre Company – the nation’s largest and most acclaimed theatre for young people that serves a multigenerational audience.