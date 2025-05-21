Tommie Baseball Earns Second Straight Summit League Title

In its season finale on the road at Northern Colorado, St. Thomas Baseball clinched its second straight Summit League regular season title. The Tommies defeated the Bears 16-7 on Saturday, May 17 to remain atop the 2025 standings and return home as champs.

Ended the season with a BIG win 🤩#RollToms pic.twitter.com/2Hn0LGH2LR — St. Thomas Baseball (@TommieBase) May 19, 2025

At 29-21 overall, the Tommies finished the 2025 season with their highest overall win total of the DI-era.