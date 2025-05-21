Tommie Baseball Earns Second Straight Summit League Title

In its season finale on the road at Northern Colorado, St. Thomas Baseball clinched its second straight Summit League regular season title. The Tommies defeated the Bears 16-7 on Saturday, May 17 to remain atop the 2025 standings and return home as champs.
At 29-21 overall, the Tommies finished the 2025 season with their highest overall win total of the DI-era.
In addition to a conference title, nine Tommies earned honors on the 2025 All-Summit League Teams. Sophomores, Marcus Kruzan and Matthew Maulik were selected to the first team. Seniors, Joe Vos and Brigs Richartz, junior, Zak Endres, sophomore Tanner Recchio and freshman Riane Ritter landed on the second team. Graduate Student, Max Moris and junior, Joe Roder were named honorable mentions.