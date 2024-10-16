Tommie Experts Video: Hurricane Havoc as Climate Change Intensifies

Hurricanes, powerful and destructive forces of nature, have long been a subject of study, particularly as their behavior and intensity seem to shift in response to climate change. Climate change expert Dr. John Abraham, a professor in the School of Engineering at the University of St. Thomas, had a discussion with environmental justice expert Dr. Ande Nesmith, director of the School of Social Work at the Morrison Family College of Health about how global warming affects hurricane season, its intensity, and the lasting impacts on communities.

“What’s happening is that hurricanes are getting stronger because the oceans are getting warmer," said Abraham, who studies ocean warming. “The warmer the ocean, the more energy hurricanes can extract, and the stronger they become.”

But climate change isn’t just an environmental issue, said Nesmith. “It’s a social issue. Low-income communities and communities of color are often located in areas most vulnerable to flooding and storm surges. When hurricanes hit, they’re the ones who have the least resources to recover. Recovery isn’t just about rebuilding homes. It’s about addressing the long-term mental and physical health challenges that come with these disasters. Communities are being displaced, and there are real economic and psychological scars left behind.”