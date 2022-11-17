Tommie Give Day 2022 Engages Record Number of Donors

Donating a total of $2,036,450, a record-breaking 2,787 members of the Tommie Network participated in Tommie Give Day. Alumni from all graduating classes as well as parents, faculty, staff, students and friends of the university came together to provide important funding for scholarships and access to a transformative St. Thomas education.

Board of Trustees and Friends Challenges, Class-Year Challenge, the new Tommie Parent Impact Challenge and challenges offered by colleges, schools, athletics and advocates doubled dollars and impact as they inspired generosity and excitement throughout the day.

“Tommie Give Day truly is a celebration of the impact we make when the Tommie Network comes together. From online gifts, to helping us flood social media with purple, this community united to be the difference that makes a difference,” said St. Thomas Director of Annual Giving Jennifer O’Brien.

Tommie Give Day 2022 highlights:

St. Thomas raised $2,036,450, surpassing the goal of $2 million.

Each class from 1960 to 2022 recorded at least one gift, achieving the Class-Year Challenge.

Board of Trustees members and other leadership donors generously contributed challenge funds to encourage giving.

Although alumni were the most represented donor type, they were followed by more than 650 parents/grandparents who helped achieve the first-ever Tommie Parent Impact Challenge.

Those who gave online gifts of $75 or more on Tommie Give Day were eligible to receive an exclusive St. Thomas jacquard knit scarf.

A celebration of the impact the Tommie Network can make together, Tommie Give Day has become an annual fundraising event and is a cornerstone of the campus culture of philanthropy.

Tommie Give Day photo gallery