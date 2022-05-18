Tommie Media: 'The Locker Room' With Guest Phil Esten

Vice President, Director of Athletics and Tommie alumnus Dr. Phil Esten joined TommieMedia in an episode of "The Locker Room" to discuss St. Thomas' transition to Division I athletics. Esten comments on the progress that the university has had in raising money for the athletics programs and the importance of the generous and passionate alumni donors.

"They want to see St. Thomas be successful," he said of the alumni. "They care about not just Athletics, but the entire university. I think they understand that athletics can present a really nice opportunity to showcase what is happening on campus to the rest of the world."

Esten also discusses how the transition to D-I athletics will impact student activities on campus and how it will help to expand St. Thomas' national influence.

Watch the full interview below: