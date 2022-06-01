TommieMedia: 'The Locker Room' With the Men's Basketball Team

Head coach of St. Thomas men's basketball Johnny Tauer, along with players Anders Nelson and Ryan Lindberg, joined TommieMedia's "The Locker Room " to discuss the transition from Division III to Division I basketball. Coach Tauer explains the significance on of having seven senior members of the team to lead the team through this unprecedented transition.

"I think we're all really excited about this transition at St. Thomas," he said. "We've had a rich history in Division III. And to get a chance to make this historic leap, I think we are all feeling very fortunate and honored to be the first time doing this."